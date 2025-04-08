O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives $15.38 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:OI opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.98. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC lifted its position in O-I Glass by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,237 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 11,082,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,216 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,570 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,885,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,218,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,210,000 after buying an additional 829,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

