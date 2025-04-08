O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in WPP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

WPP Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $33.23 on Tuesday. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.48.

WPP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.9728 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 6.2%. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

