O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Toro by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Toro by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Toro by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,123,000 after buying an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toro by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,639,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Toro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,031,000 after buying an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Northland Securities raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:TTC opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $62.73 and a one year high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

Toro declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

