O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,603,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Natera by 874.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 296,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,916,000 after buying an additional 265,948 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $224,040,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

NTRA opened at $138.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,101,319.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,208,639.48. This trade represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,922 shares of company stock worth $51,603,664 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

