On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.45.
ONON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Williams Trading boosted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.
Institutional Trading of ON
ON Trading Up 3.5 %
NYSE:ONON opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 95.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. ON has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $64.05.
About ON
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
