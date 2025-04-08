Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Comparison

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Oportun Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Runway Growth Finance $85.89 million 3.84 $44.34 million $1.91 4.62 Oportun Financial $295.20 million 0.57 -$78.70 million ($2.01) -2.30

Runway Growth Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oportun Financial. Oportun Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Runway Growth Finance 0 3 2 0 2.40 Oportun Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Runway Growth Finance and Oportun Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Runway Growth Finance presently has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 33.64%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.81%. Given Oportun Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oportun Financial is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Runway Growth Finance and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Runway Growth Finance 27.05% 12.91% 6.33% Oportun Financial -7.86% 5.49% 0.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oportun Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

