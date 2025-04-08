OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OptimumBank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OptimumBank by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptimumBank by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares during the period. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

