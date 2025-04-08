Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $35,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,235,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,992 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Option Care Health by 180.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 310,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 199,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53.
Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.
