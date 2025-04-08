Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading 37.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 396,878,219 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 210,056,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 27.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

