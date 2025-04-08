Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Herc by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Herc in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.20.

Herc Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $119.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.65 and a 1 year high of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.67.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.84 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

