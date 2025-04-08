Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,401 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 559.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Trading Up 1.0 %

TKO opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,600.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 156,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.60 per share, with a total value of $27,471,917.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,461,668 shares in the company, valued at $432,268,900.80. This represents a 6.79 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,860. This represents a 13.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

