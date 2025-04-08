Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 186,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,350,000 after buying an additional 397,097 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 500,696 shares of company stock valued at $59,924,044. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $74.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

