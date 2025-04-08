Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,525,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 260,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 33,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,148,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,749,000 after purchasing an additional 203,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 58,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.