Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $505,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 48.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

AMN stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $753.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

