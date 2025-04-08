Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA stock opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,073,672.36. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

