Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.8 %

PRCT stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $68.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.