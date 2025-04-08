Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 116,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,503,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 0.8 %
PRCT stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $46.99 and a twelve month high of $103.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRCT
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,374.20. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,161,966.46. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PROCEPT BioRobotics
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Options Activity Points to More Volatility for Palantir Stock
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- NVIDIA Stock: Oversold, Undervalued — How Low Can It Go?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MicroStrategy Sees Insider Buy-Sell Action in Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.