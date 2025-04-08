Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in APA by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of APA by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter worth $757,000. Finally, Country Club Bank grew its position in APA by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 181,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

APA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

