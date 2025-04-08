Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.38. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

