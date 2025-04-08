Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at UBS Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $137.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.31.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $81.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $76.82 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 40.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

