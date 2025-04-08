OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 241.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $220.00.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. This represents a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.