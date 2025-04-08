Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Holdings Raised by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pagaya Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $709.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 5.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.32). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $64,445.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,163 shares in the company, valued at $806,792.55. This represents a 7.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 35,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,715. This represents a 48.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $714,905. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.61.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

