Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Up 4.7% – What’s Next?

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $13.53. 886,274 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,034,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PARR. Mizuho cut shares of Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Par Pacific Trading Up 7.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $756.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.64). Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

