Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT) and Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Head-To-Head Review

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Get Powell Max alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Powell Max and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Max 0 0 0 0 0.00 Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock 0 0 0 1 4.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Powell Max and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Max N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock -6.74% -10.19% -7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Powell Max and Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Max $46.62 million 0.10 N/A N/A N/A Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock $122.98 million 1.66 -$7.52 million ($0.13) -20.08

Powell Max has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock.

Summary

Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock beats Powell Max on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Max

(Get Free Report)

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

About Performant Healthcare, Inc. – Common Stock

(Get Free Report)

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.