Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 324 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $55,802,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,734,000 after buying an additional 96,252 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $234.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.20.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Peter T. Pruitt, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $507,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,437.64. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

