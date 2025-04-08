Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $696,000 Stock Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 165,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 397,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 101,885 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 155.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 1,355.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 602,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 561,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CCCS. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 27,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $236,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,569 shares in the company, valued at $228,493.40. This represents a 50.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Wei sold 42,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $433,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,258,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,306,099.76. This represents a 94.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,087,456 shares of company stock valued at $434,240,401 in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

CCCS stock opened at $8.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 0.77. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

