Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Post were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Post by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.52. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 15,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $1,755,180.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,835. This represents a 43.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 8,939 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $989,994.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,291,711.50. This represents a 23.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,129,355. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

