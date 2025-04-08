Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,463 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Qualys were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Qualys by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.44. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.71. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $174.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $636,243.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,158,757.20. This represents a 4.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,960 shares of company stock valued at $3,465,246. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

