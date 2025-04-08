Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Increases Stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,020,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,029,000 after buying an additional 2,687,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Innovation by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 312,144 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 15.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.07.

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

