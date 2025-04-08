Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,369 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,791 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in UMB Financial by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. The trade was a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

