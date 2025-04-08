Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 5652964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £14.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

