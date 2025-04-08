Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 535255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.43 ($0.03).

Get Poolbeg Pharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance

About Poolbeg Pharma

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.10. The company has a market cap of £12.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.11.

(Get Free Report)

Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs. Poolbeg comprises a strong and growing portfolio of development assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poolbeg Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poolbeg Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.