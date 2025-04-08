Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 535255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.43 ($0.03).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Poolbeg Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Poolbeg Pharma Stock Performance
About Poolbeg Pharma
Poolbeg Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs. Poolbeg comprises a strong and growing portfolio of development assets.
