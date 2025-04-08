PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 1.12. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 642.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised PotlatchDeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $57,952.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $635,054.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

