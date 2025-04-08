Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.84. 462,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 430,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Power Metals Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$122.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.63.

Insider Activity at Power Metals

In related news, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$35,616.00. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

