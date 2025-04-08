Promising Bank Stocks To Follow Today – April 5th

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, Citigroup, American Express, and Wells Fargo & Company are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banking institutions that represent ownership in companies involved in financial services such as lending, deposit-taking, and wealth management. Their performance is influenced by factors like interest rate fluctuations, economic cycles, and regulatory policies, making them key indicators of the financial health of the banking sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ stock traded down $27.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.67. The company had a trading volume of 116,767,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,531,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.45 and a 200 day moving average of $504.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $18.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.09. 27,144,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,469,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.29. The company has a market cap of $587.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. 107,688,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,781,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $48.08.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA traded down $40.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $489.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,121,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $550.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.08. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The company has a market capitalization of $446.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Citigroup stock traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,682,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041,940. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Shares of AXP traded down $14.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.28. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $214.51 and a fifty-two week high of $326.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, hitting $60.91. 31,028,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,231,670. The stock has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44.

