Promising Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – April 5th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares in companies that use biological processes to research, develop, and market products typically related to healthcare, agriculture, and environmental sectors. These stocks often represent investments in cutting-edge technologies and can be volatile, reflecting the uncertainty and high risks associated with innovation and regulatory approvals. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $15.06 on Friday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,498,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,688. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

NYSE TMO traded down $32.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $437.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,542. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $437.22 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $9.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $474.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $481.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.85. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of -215.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50.

