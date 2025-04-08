Promising Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Get alerts:

Oracle, Core Scientific, Globant, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares in companies that engage in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These companies may innovate in areas such as finance, supply chain management, or cybersecurity, and their stock performance is often seen as a proxy for the broader adoption of decentralized technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $9.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.17. 14,968,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,111,905. Oracle has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $358.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Core Scientific stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,842,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,007. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.99. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.80.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.40.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of APLD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 33,257,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,372,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 20,766,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,471,651. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

