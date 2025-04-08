Promising Financial Stocks To Consider – April 5th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UnitedHealth Group, and Visa are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares in companies that primarily operate within the financial services sector, such as banks, insurance firms, investment companies, and asset management firms. These stocks often reflect the overall health of the economy and are influenced by factors like interest rates, regulatory environments, and market confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded up $7.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 227,349,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,107,608. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day moving average is $33.09.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $36.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.67. 12,589,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,940,158. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $498.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.31. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $395.66 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded down $18.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.09. 27,144,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,469,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $15.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $524.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,914,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,982. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $509.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $542.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $480.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE V traded down $25.93 on Friday, reaching $313.46. 13,195,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,856. The company has a market cap of $582.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $366.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.89.

