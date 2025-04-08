Promising Green Energy Stocks To Consider – April 5th

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients, NWTN, Mercer International, Richardson Electronics, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares in companies that develop or produce renewable energy and sustainable technologies, such as solar, wind, hydropower, or geothermal energy. Investors typically turn to these stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for environmentally friendly energy solutions while potentially benefiting from supportive government policies and a global shift toward cleaner energy sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of DAR traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $29.21. 3,751,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NWTN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.40. 21,729,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,051. NWTN has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $7.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 937,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,969. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of RELL stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,529. The company has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of 324.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.00. 177,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,910. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. Nuvve has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NWTNW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.03. 217,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,309. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Nuvve (NVVEW)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NASDAQ NVVEW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,717. Nuvve has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVEW

Recommended Stories