Q1 Earnings Forecast for Five Below Issued By Zacks Research

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Five Below

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,865,000 after purchasing an additional 31,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $123,601,000.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.