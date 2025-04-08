Q4 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton Increased by Zacks Research

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of D.R. Horton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.42. The consensus estimate for D.R. Horton’s current full-year earnings is $13.04 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $120.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $151.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $118.00 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,025,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

