RecycLiCo Battery Materials (CVE:AMY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (CVE:AMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 175365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$11.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.57.

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc focuses on the research and development of recycling battery cathode waste in lithium-ion batteries in Canada and the United States. Its RecycLiCo process produces battery ready materials from modern cathode chemistries, such as Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Nickel Manganese Cobalt, Nickel Cobal Aluminum, and Lithium Cobalt Oxide.

