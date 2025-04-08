Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 131,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,561 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Red Violet were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Red Violet alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Red Violet by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 28,026 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Violet during the 4th quarter worth about $891,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Red Violet

In other Red Violet news, Director Steven D. Rubin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $389,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,494,502.34. This trade represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Red Violet Trading Up 0.7 %

Red Violet Company Profile

Shares of RDVT opened at $35.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.25 million, a P/E ratio of 98.69 and a beta of 1.57. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

(Free Report)

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.