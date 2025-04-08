Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells Off Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Energy Transfer stock on March 7th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:ET opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 7,586,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,621,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37,633 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 68,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFG Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 1,650,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,335,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.