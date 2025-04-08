Reviewing SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 6 7 0 2.43 SITE Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $57.77, indicating a potential upside of 27.65%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $35.25, indicating a potential upside of 217.42%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 42.94% 10.64% 5.51% SITE Centers 164.10% 34.20% 19.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and SITE Centers”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 8.95 $287.55 million $2.18 20.76 SITE Centers $277.47 million 2.10 $265.70 million $9.74 1.14

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats First Industrial Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

About SITE Centers

(Get Free Report)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.