Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYTM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.32. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 1,281 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $76,129.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,905.51. The trade was a 32.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $36,334.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,445.40. This trade represents a 23.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

