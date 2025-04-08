Robert W. Baird Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $62.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMG. Loop Capital upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 1.5 %

CMG opened at $46.56 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 21,864 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

