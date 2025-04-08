Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

HOOD stock opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,797.54. The trade was a 90.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,621,134 shares of company stock worth $131,646,496 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 601.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,719,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,857,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,154,000 after buying an additional 92,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

