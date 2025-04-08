Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 121.60 ($1.55), with a volume of 3586386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.71) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 134.02. The stock has a market cap of £302.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 8.59%. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Ian Chapple bought 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,825.97 ($25,236.72). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 3,805 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £4,984.55 ($6,344.90). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,948. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

