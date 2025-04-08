Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 21,285,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 4,329,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Sabre Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $772.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sabre by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,269 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sabre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 145,383 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 51.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 267,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

