Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7 %

SGMO opened at $0.71 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%. Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 679.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,319.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

